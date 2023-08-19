 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave we
have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The multiple
day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Turning up the heat this weekend - Heat warnings go into effect

  • Updated
  • 0

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Most of the region is under heat related advisories, watches and warnings. 

Saturday: Areas of patchy fog. Morning lows into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid and upper 80's. Mostly sunny. A few passing clouds. S winds 5-10 mph.

Sunday: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. HEAT ADVISORY: All in effect for our region beginning Sunday at noon. The NWS Paducah has extended the warning until next Thursday. This is going to be the seasons longest heat warning for our region. This could pose stress and strain on people, pets and even power grids. Make sure to prepare for any type of heat-related illness by taking all precautions when outdoors. 

Morning lows will be into the mid and upper 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach into the lower to mid 90's. The heat index will make temperatures feel like the lower 100's as dew points climb into the lower to mid 70's. SW wind 5-10mph. Mostly sunny.

Monday: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid and upper 90's. Heat index values could reach above 105. A mix of sun and clouds. S wind 5-10mph. 

Looking ahead the heat looks to linger as high pressure continues to stay in place over the region beyond the midweek next week. 

Download the Storm Track 3 App on Google Play and the Apple App store to receive all your weather alerts. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you