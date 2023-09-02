 Skip to main content
Turning up the heat this weekend -- Staying dry

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Turning up the heat and humidity all over again and it looks to stick around for a while longer!

Saturday evening: Temperatures dipping into the lower to mid 70's, clearing and a light wind from the S 5-10 mph. 

Sunday: Morning lows into the upper 60's to lower 70's. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible, especially along low valley and low laying areas. Afternoon highs rising into the upper 80's and lower 90's. 

Monday: Morning lows into the upper 60's and lower 70's. Afternoon highs into the lower 90's. A few passing clouds with a chance of an isolated shower. 

Looking into the 7 day forecast, there will be a few chances to see showers and storms. To plan ahead for events and activities, stay ahead and download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App Store. 

