Turning up the heat this weekend -- Staying dry

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Turning up the heat and humidity all over again and it looks to stick around for a while longer!
Saturday evening: Temperatures dipping into the lower to mid 70's, clearing and a light wind from the S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Morning lows into the upper 60's to lower 70's. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible, especially along low valley and low laying areas. Afternoon highs rising into the upper 80's and lower 90's.
Monday: Morning lows into the upper 60's and lower 70's. Afternoon highs into the lower 90's. A few passing clouds with a chance of an isolated shower.
Looking into the 7 day forecast, there will be a few chances to see showers and storms.