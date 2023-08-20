Turning up the heat - Excessive heat warnings go into effect

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Excessive heat warnings and watches go up starting at noon all the way until Thursday, expiring at 10pm.
Sunday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's with afternoon highs into the lower to mid 90's. Feels like temperatures could feel more like the triple digits. SW winds 5-10mph. Mostly sunny.
Monday: Morning lows into the lower and mid 70's with afternoon highs into the upper 90's, possibly lower 100's. Feels like temperatures will be above 105. SE winds 5-10mph. Mostly cloudy with breaks in between through the afternoon.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs shooting into the upper 90's and lower 100's. Feels like temperature will be above 110.
This heat will be prolonged into the mid and late week. Take all safety measures to ensure you are safe and fully hydrated. This is the seasons most prolonged heat and could cause strain not only on our bodies but the electric grids as well.
With a lot of outdoor activities planned and school starting up, stay up to date on advisories, watches and warnings. You'll get weather alerts the moment they are put in place.
