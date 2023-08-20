 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
10 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave we
have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The multiple
day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Turning up the heat - Excessive heat warnings go into effect

  • Updated
  • 0

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Excessive heat warnings and watches go up starting at noon all the way until Thursday, expiring at 10pm.

Sunday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's with afternoon highs into the lower to mid 90's. Feels like temperatures could feel more like the triple digits. SW winds 5-10mph. Mostly sunny. 

Monday: Morning lows into the lower and mid 70's with afternoon highs into the upper 90's, possibly lower 100's. Feels like temperatures will be above 105. SE winds 5-10mph. Mostly cloudy with breaks in between through the afternoon. 

Tuesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs shooting into the upper 90's and lower 100's. Feels like temperature will be above 110.

This heat will be prolonged into the mid and late week. Take all safety measures to ensure you are safe and fully hydrated. This is the seasons most prolonged heat and could cause strain not only on our bodies but the electric grids as well. 

With a lot of outdoor activities planned and school starting up, stay up to date on advisories, watches and warnings. You'll get weather alerts the moment they are put in place. 

