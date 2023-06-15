Turning hotter the next few days; rain returns this weekend

WSIL -- Patchy fog is possible this morning, especially in rural areas.
It will be a little hotter over the next few days, but humidity levels will still remain fairly comfortable for this time of year. Temperatures today will peak in the upper 80s.
A weak cold front sinks south into the area Friday. Temperatures will range from the mid 80s in southeast Illinois, to the lower 90s in southeast Missouri.
Rain chances will remain slim the next few days with only a stray shower popping up in western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel today and tomorrow.
Finally, there is some clarity regarding weekend rain chances. The main storm track is likely to stay mainly south and west of our region on Saturday. A few storms may just clip the far western part of our viewing area in the Missouri Ozarks.
A more significant upper-level wave will track across the region on Sunday. This will bring much better chances for showers and storms to the entire region. A few storms could be on the strong side with heavy rain, lightning, and frequent lightning.