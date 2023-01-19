Turning colder & windy this afternoon

WSIL -- Patchy fog is possible this morning, but it will be short-lived as southwest winds strengthen.
Winds will turn more out of the west by the afternoon with sustained winds near 20 miles per hour and gusts 30 to 35 miles per hour.
Temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this morning will slip back into the lower 40s this afternoon. Clouds will also quickly move back in by this afternoon.
It will finally feel more like January to wrap up the work week. Temperatures Friday morning will be just below freezing with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Our next storm system will arrive Saturday evening. The track of the system will bring primarily rain to our region. There is a chance for light snow, especially in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Temperatures will be near to even above freezing, so impacts are likely to minimal.
The active pattern continues with another large storm system expected towards the middle of next week.