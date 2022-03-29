 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Tracking strong winds & strong storms Wednesday

WSIL -- A wild ride in weather over the next 48 hours in our region.

First, a warm front lifting across the region this afternoon will bring a lot of clouds and possibly a shower or two. Temperatures will range from the 70s in the wake of the warm front across southeast Missouri, to the 50s near the Wabash River ahead of the boundary.

The main focus for impactful weather will be Wednesday.

Very strong south winds outside of thunderstorms could gust over 40 miles per hour ahead of a potent cold front.

A line of strong storms will move in from the west during the afternoon. Arrival in southeast Missouri is likely between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and then into southern Illinois and western Kentucky between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Damaging winds will be the main threat with gusts over 60 miles per hour possible. A brief tornado can't entirely be ruled out, but the tornado threat overall appears to be low.

In addition to strong storms, very heavy rain is likely with much of the region picking up 1-2" of rainfall.

