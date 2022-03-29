Tracking strong winds & strong storms Wednesday

WSIL -- A wild ride in weather over the next 48 hours in our region.
First, a warm front lifting across the region this afternoon will bring a lot of clouds and possibly a shower or two. Temperatures will range from the 70s in the wake of the warm front across southeast Missouri, to the 50s near the Wabash River ahead of the boundary.
The main focus for impactful weather will be Wednesday.
Very strong south winds outside of thunderstorms could gust over 40 miles per hour ahead of a potent cold front.
A line of strong storms will move in from the west during the afternoon. Arrival in southeast Missouri is likely between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and then into southern Illinois and western Kentucky between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Damaging winds will be the main threat with gusts over 60 miles per hour possible. A brief tornado can't entirely be ruled out, but the tornado threat overall appears to be low.
In addition to strong storms, very heavy rain is likely with much of the region picking up 1-2" of rainfall.