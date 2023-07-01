TRACKING: Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
427 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

TRACKING: Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening

  • Updated
  • 0
SPC DAY 1 (2).jpg
SVR TSTORM WATCH.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another hot day ahead, but the heat is not the only thing to plan and prepare for. Strong to severe storms are forecast to move across the region this afternoon and evening. 

Today: Afternoon highs into the mid and upper 90's. Though not as hot as the days before, it is still a good idea to limit outdoor activities. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the western most portions of southern Illinois, the western most portion of western Kentucky and most of southeastern Missouri, 

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for the southeastern most portion of SEMO and all northwestern counties in Tennessee. 

Heat index values will again make outdoor temperatures into the upper 90's feel more like the lower to mid 100's. 

A SEVERE THUNDERSTOM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 P.M.

Storms: Showers and storms will move through the region this afternoon and evening. The primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail, however, a few tornadoes could be possible. Most of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeastern Missouri are in a Level 3 out of 5. Portions of southeastern Missouri to the west and southwest of Poplar Bluff towards our northwestern Tennessee counties are in a Level 2 out of 5.

Storms will fire up along southeast Missouri and move along in a complex towards the north and east. This. A few pop-up storms will be likely out ahead of the line, with a damaging wind and large hail threat. 

Heavy rain is likely with these storms. There is a chance for some localized field flooding in areas that receive the heaviest downpours.

SPC DAY 2.jpg

Sunday: Another round of storms coming our way! Lingering showers will be likely in the morning and early afternoon from the day before. A second wave of showers and storms are likely to form by the late afternoon hours. This will pose a slight risk of strong to severe storms. A level 1 and a level 2 are in place out of a Level 5. This is for damaging winds and the change for large hail. This will not be as widespread. Storms that do fire up will be isolated to scattered. 

Monday: Things calm and clear out after a busy weekend of severe weather. Morning lows into the mid to upper 60's with afternoon highs into the upper 80's to lower 90's. Mostly sunny a few clouds will move through. 

A few chances of isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible going through the week as temperatures climb back into the lower to mid 90's.

