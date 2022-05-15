Tracking storms into Sunday evening -- Clearing up and cooler by Monday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Sunday morning temperatures dipped into the lower 60's with dew points to match after rounds of storms through Saturday evening.
Sunday: Partly cloudy afternoon, high into the mid to upper 80's. Strong to severe storms are expected around 4pm through 8pm with showers lingering into the overnight hours.
Monday: Clouds move out of the region but a wind from the NW will keep temperatures cooler into the 70's as a high pressure builds in from the NW.
Tuesday: Showers and storms return later into the evening ahead of a warm front. Some storms could be on the stronger side.