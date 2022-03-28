Tracking storms by midweek

WSIL -- Brrr! It's cold this morning, with areas experiencing clear skies dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Quite a few clouds around and a light wind from the east will keep temperatures below average once again, highs will only be in the lower 50s.
As strong winds turn more southerly and a warm front lifts northward, temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon.
The next big weather impact will arrive Wednesday. A strong system will track into the central U.S. pushing a line of storms into the region Wednesday afternoon.
A few storms could be strong with strong straight line winds and a brief tornado or two.
Lingering showers and cooler will wrap around on the back side of the low Thursday.