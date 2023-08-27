 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Jackson and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 830 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 525 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Herrin, Murphysboro, Carterville,
Johnston City, De Soto, Crainville, Cambria, Energy,
Elkville, Hurst, Ava, Grand Tower, Pittsburg, Creal Springs,
Cedar Lake Area, Lake Of Egypt Area, Makanda and Dowell.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Tracking showers moving out -- Cool down and beautiful weather on the way

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Heavy morning showers and a cooler end to the weekend. 

Sunday: Morning lows into the lower and mid 70's. Afternoon highs going into the upper 70's and lower 80's. A few showers will continue to move through the region as yesterdays system exits. Winds from the NNW shifting NW 5-10mph, a few gusts up to 15mph possible through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy and clearing late afternoon and evening. 

Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs into the lower to mid 80's. Some early morning isolated showers will be possible into southeast Missouri. Partly cloudy. NE winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15mph possible. 

Tuesday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs into the lower to mid 80's. Sunny to partly cloudy. N wind 5-10mph. 

Going into the midweek, staying dry and cool. Mix of sun and clouds remain. By the weekend it appears the heat will try to come back into the region. 

Of course, a lot can change when it comes to long-range forecasting. 

