Tracking showers and storms to end the weekend -- Isolated showers possible Monday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Sunday: Scattered showers and storms in the morning and increasing towards the afternoon. A few more showers possible into the evening hours. High: mid to upper 80's. Low: lower to mid 70's.
Monday: Isolated showers and storms possible, especially towards the afternoon. If we break away from the clouds and showers, a forecasted high into the upper 80's and lower 90's is to be expected. Overnight low into the lower to mid 70's.
Tuesday: Another round of scattered showers and storms possible. If we can break away from the clouds and precipitation, an afternoon high into the lower to mid 90's can be expected with an overnight low into the mid 70's.
The rest of the week does seem to filter in more scattered showers and storms.