Tracking showers and storms through the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- 

Saturday: Mostly cloudy start to the morning with the chance of showers and storms increasing through the afternoon. High: 89. Low: 68.

Sunday: Cloudy, morning isolated showers with a chance of showers and storms increasing by the afternoon. High: 90. Low: 72.

Monday: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and storms by afternoon. High:90. Low: 70. 

Through the rest of next week there seems to be a chance of scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows are trending into the lower 70's with the high's staying primarily into the upper 80's to lower 90's. 

In some places where rain and constant cloud cover is present the temperatures may be a tad cooler into the lower to mid 80's. 

Overall, the threat of severe storms is low but not impossible. 

