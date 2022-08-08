 Skip to main content
Tracking showers and storms through the evening -- More rain on the way through mid week

  • Updated
  • 0
web.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Muggy overnight!

Monday: Tracking showers and storms through the evening hours. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Chances of scattered showers and storms will persist through the morning, afternoon and begin to diminish by the later evening hours. High: 83. Low: 71. 

Wednesday: Isolated to scattered showers will be possible into the early afternoon hours. High:82. Low: 66.

7 day.jpg

After Wednesday the chances of showers and storms diminish and we dry out and cool down after the cold front passes. 

