Tracking showers and storms through the evening -- More rain on the way through mid week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Muggy overnight!
Monday: Tracking showers and storms through the evening hours. Low: 72.
Tuesday: Chances of scattered showers and storms will persist through the morning, afternoon and begin to diminish by the later evening hours. High: 83. Low: 71.
Wednesday: Isolated to scattered showers will be possible into the early afternoon hours. High:82. Low: 66.
After Wednesday the chances of showers and storms diminish and we dry out and cool down after the cold front passes.