Tracking showers and storms Sunday into Monday -- Cooler and dry Tuesday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Sunday morning temperatures into the upper 60's and lower 70's with dew points into the upper 50's and lower 60's.
A south wind blowing between 15-20mph with wind gusts up to 30mph have been reported.
Winds are expected to increase into the afternoon, gusting at times more than 35mph.
Sunday's high is expected to reach into the lower 80's by late afternoon with an overnight low into the mid to upper 50's.
Showers will be present through the morning ahead of a cold front that will be making its way through the region by late Sunday into early morning Monday.
By late afternoon a few storms look to form ahead of the cold front, some could be strong.
The primary threats Sunday into Monday are damaging winds, small hail and some areas could experience minor flooding.
1-2 inches of rain is forecast between Sunday into early morning Monday.
By Monday, showers will persist into the morning and give way to a clear sky nearing the evening.
Temperatures will climb slowly into the lower to mid 60's with an overnight low into the lower 40's.
Tuesday is kicking off a dry and cool start to the work week.