Tracking showers and storms Friday -- "Cooler" weekend

CARTERVEILL, Ill.(WSIL)--
Friday: Tracking showers and storms through the morning hours, but pop up showers and storms are possible into the late evening hours as well. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80's and lower 90's with an overnight low into the mid to upper 60's.
Weekend: Calm and sunny weekend. Slightly cooler with temperatures into the mid to upper 80's. The evening hours will reach the lower 60's.
Next Week: Dangerous heat returns with temperatures possibly reaching into the triple digits. Mostly sunny for the start of the work week.