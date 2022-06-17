Tracking showers and storms Friday -- "Cooler" weekend

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
381 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
HARDIN                JACKSON               JEFFERSON
JOHNSON               PERRY                 POPE
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
UNION                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

PERRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD,
FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
JONESBORO, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT,
AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Perry County in south central Illinois...
Jefferson County in south central Illinois...
Northeastern Williamson County in southern Illinois...
Franklin County in south central Illinois...
Hamilton County in south central Illinois...

* Until 730 AM CDT.

* At 644 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Bluford to near Du Quoin, moving southeast at
30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Valier around 700 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Christopher, Zeigler, Royalton, West Frankfort and Mcleansboro.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 62 and 103.
Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 65 and 91.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Williamson County in southern Illinois...
Saline County in southern Illinois...

* Until 800 AM CDT.

* At 703 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mcleansboro to near Cambria, moving southeast
at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Herrin, Carterville, Crainville, Cambria and Energy around 710 AM
CDT.
Marion around 715 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Creal Springs and Lake Of Egypt Area.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois near Mile Marker 1.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and 61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Tracking showers and storms Friday -- "Cooler" weekend

  • Updated
CARTERVEILL, Ill.(WSIL)--

Friday: Tracking showers and storms through the morning hours, but pop up showers and storms are possible into the late evening hours as well. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80's and lower 90's with an overnight low into the mid to upper 60's.

Weekend: Calm and sunny weekend. Slightly cooler with temperatures into the mid to upper 80's. The evening hours will reach the lower 60's.

Next Week: Dangerous heat returns with temperatures possibly reaching into the triple digits. Mostly sunny for the start of the work week. 