Tracking showers and storms Friday -- "Cooler" weekend

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Perry County in south central Illinois... Jefferson County in south central Illinois... Northeastern Williamson County in southern Illinois... Franklin County in south central Illinois... Hamilton County in south central Illinois... * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 644 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bluford to near Du Quoin, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Valier around 700 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Christopher, Zeigler, Royalton, West Frankfort and Mcleansboro. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 62 and 103. Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 65 and 91. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH