Tracking showers and storms for Father's Day

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- With a lot of outdoor events planned for your Sunday, you may plan on tackling some of them inside. The Storm Track 3 Team is tracking showers and storms to end the weekend.
Sunday (Father's Day): Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid 80's. Showers and storms will move through the region as early as this morning. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side.
A low pressure system will stay just slightly above Illinois, bringing the better chances of a few strong to severe storms to our southern most counties. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall with localized flooding will be the concerns.
Monday (Juneteenth): Showers and storms continue!
Morning lows into the mid and upper 60's will rise into the lower to mid 70's briefly as a low brings in more moisture, showers and storms. Once the low is further to the east, we will notice our winds pick up at times, gusting over 20mph.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower to mid 80's. A few isolated showers and storms will be likely towards the afternoon.
A few more chances of rain and storms will be possible going through the end of the week.
Have plans? Download the Storm Track 3 App on Google Play or the Apple App Store.