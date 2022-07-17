Tracking showers and storms -- Showers continue into Monday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL)--
Sunday: Showers and storms will continue through the morning until a cold front will sweep through the region beginning around 2pm to the NW. Storms could produce damaging winds, small hail and localized flooding. The threat should be out of the region after 10pm.
High: 83. Low: 70.
Monday: Scattered showers and storms possible as a system continues to exit the region.
High: 87. Low: 73.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds through the morning and afternoon.
The heat index gets turned back up to what will feel like the triple digits.