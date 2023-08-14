Tracking showers and storms -- Drier air on the way

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Early morning heavy rain could make for some flooding.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, all western Kentucky counties until 10 A.M.
Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's with afternoon highs staying into the lower to mid 80's. Heavy showers through the early morning hours could cause for localized flooding. Showers and storms will continue through the morning and portions of the afternoon as a cold front exits. Winds from the SW will change from the NW, gusting at times more than 20mph. Mostly cloudy, some peaks of sun by afternoon and becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon going into the evening.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs rising into the lower to mid 70's. Sunny to start early morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Wednesday: Morning lows into the upper 50's and lower 60's with afternoon highs rising into the mid to upper 70's. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible. Mostly sunny, a few passing clouds.
Looking ahead, there aren't many days of rain. In fact, it seems the only real notable chances could be for Thursday with isolated showers.
