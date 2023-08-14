 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston,
Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms continue to move through the watch
area this morning. This slow moving area of storms may
persist over the same areas long enough to cause local flash
flooding. Persistent rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour
will likely lead to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Tracking showers and storms -- Drier air on the way

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Early morning heavy rain could make for some flooding. 

A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, all western Kentucky counties until 10 A.M.

Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's with afternoon highs staying into the lower to mid 80's. Heavy showers through the early morning hours could cause for localized flooding. Showers and storms will continue through the morning and portions of the afternoon as a cold front exits. Winds from the SW will change from the NW, gusting at times more than 20mph. Mostly cloudy, some peaks of sun by afternoon and becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon going into the evening. 

Tuesday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs rising into the lower to mid 70's. Sunny to start early morning, becoming partly cloudy. 

Wednesday: Morning lows into the upper 50's and lower 60's with afternoon highs rising into the mid to upper 70's. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible. Mostly sunny, a few passing clouds. 

Looking ahead, there aren't many days of rain. In fact, it seems the only real notable chances could be for Thursday with isolated showers. 

