Tracking several chances of showers and storms Sunday into Monday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another day to prepare for the potential of strong to severe storms.
For Sunday into early Monday morning, the SPC has given most of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee a Level 2 out of 5, while portions of southeastern Missouri have been upgraded to a Level 3 out of 5.
*TIMING SET TO CHANGE AS THE FORECAST DOES.*
Sunday: Morning lows into the lower and mid 70's with dense fog across the region. Afternoon highs forecast to reach into the mid and upper 80's. By early afternoon there is a chance of showers and storms associated with a warm front. This front may be a bit slower than models project. At this point, some storms may become strong to severe with the primary threats being damaging winds and hail.
A second wave is forecast to move through behind that with a cold front. Cold fronts are notorious for bringing in the risk for damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes. Provided all conditions come together at just the right time.
First round: There is still uncertainty as to the timing.
Southeast Missouri will see this line first around the early to late afternoon. Southern Illinois, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee will expect activity to continue to shift eastward between 5-8pm. This will provide a damaging wind, hail and heavy rain that could lead to flash-flooding threat. At the latest, the threat in eastern southern Illinois, east portions of western Kentucky should be gone by midnight.
Second round:
A cold front is forecast to move in right behind the warm front. At this point, the threat is very early into the morning hours. This is when most people are sleeping. This is the time to make sure you are where you need to be in case of severe weather. A chance of damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain (Above 3") and even a brief tornado or two could occur.
Timing looks to continue slightly beyond 6am Monday.
In current models, the low pressure with the front is pushed northwards, leaving us a bit more time with the cold front. This means if enough energy sustains we could see some pop up storms form along southern Illinois and portions of western Kentucky into Monday afternoon.
Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach into the mid 80's. Early morning showers and storms. Some storms may be strong to severe. As stated above for this event, have a plan in place should a storm be in your region.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 60's, further to the south, lower 70's. Morning fog possible. A few isolated showers may be possible. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.
