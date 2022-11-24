 Skip to main content
Tracking scattered showers for Thanksgiving

  • Updated
  • 0
tgiving.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Showers are increasing across the region this morning. Get that umbrella out. 

Thursday: Showers will increase across the region and linger into the evening hours. High: 52. Low: 38.

travel.jpg

Friday: Isolated showers into the early morning hours, eventually clearing out into the late afternoon and evening. High: 52. Low:35.

friday.jpg

Saturday: More showers are expected into the region. High: 56. Low: 43.

Isolated showers will linger into early morning Sunday, catching a break in the rain for Monday. 

precip.jpg

Next chance of rain looks to be Tuesday and into the next mid week. 

7 day.jpg

