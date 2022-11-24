Tracking scattered showers for Thanksgiving

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Showers are increasing across the region this morning. Get that umbrella out.
Thursday: Showers will increase across the region and linger into the evening hours. High: 52. Low: 38.
Friday: Isolated showers into the early morning hours, eventually clearing out into the late afternoon and evening. High: 52. Low:35.
Saturday: More showers are expected into the region. High: 56. Low: 43.
Isolated showers will linger into early morning Sunday, catching a break in the rain for Monday.
Next chance of rain looks to be Tuesday and into the next mid week.