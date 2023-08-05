Tracking scattered showers and storms this weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A brief break from the heavy rain, but more is on the way with some storms bringing damaging winds.
Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 this evening.
The SPC has kept our region under a Level 1 and Level 2 out of 5 for the chance that some late afternoon storms pose a damaging wind and large hail threat.
Saturday: Afternoon highs into the mid and upper 80's will slowly dip into the lower 70's. Heat index values continue to stay into the upper 90's lower 100's. Eventually the heat will die down into the late evening hours, but dew points look to remain into the lower to mid 70's keeping the evening feeling muggy. Winds from the SSW at 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph at times. A few showers and storms will go into the late afternoon and evening hours. One or two could be on the strong to severe side.
Sunday: Morning lows will be into the upper 60's and lower 70's, more humid air growing into the afternoon as dew points stay into the lower to mid 70's. Heat index values will return along with a few chances of showers and storms. Afternoon highs are forecast to rise into the mid and upper 80's.
The SPC has our region outlined in a Level 2 out of 5. This is a wide area of uncertainty. We expect a cold front to move through by the late evening hours into the very early morning hours of Monday. The greatest risk of these storms will be damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rain and lightning will also occur with these showers and storms. As the region still deals with saturated soil from days of heavy rainfall, prepare for localized flooding, especially near field areas.
Monday: Morning lows into the upper 60's and lower 70's will rise into the mid and upper 80's. A stray early morning shower will be possible. Winds from the W 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph will be possible. Clearing.
Tuesday looks like a nice and dry day with more sunshine coming back!
Looking ahead to the midweek, a few more chances of showers and storms exist. This could bring more rainfall to the region. Best timing looks to be Wednesday into Thursday. The dates are pretty far away and the best way to stay up to date with our constantly-changing forecasts is to download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App Store.