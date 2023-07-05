Tracking scattered showers and storms this afternoon

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Muggy morning to stormy afternoon, the Storm Track 3 Team is tracking the chances for showers and storms.
Wednesday: Morning lows into the upper 60's to lower 70's. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's with dew points into the upper 60's and lower 70's making it another muggy summer day! By the afternoon, a few showers and storms will form from west to east. There is a Level 2 out of Level 5 risk for strong to severe storms. At this time, if a line of storms can form, it will pose a damaging wind and large hail threat. The best time for showers and storms seems to be between 12-2pm for SEMO and 4-6pm across southern Illinois, western Kentucky and our three counties in Tennessee. A few more lingering showers and storms may persist into evening hours.
Thursday: Morning lows are forecast to reach the upper 60's to lower 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid and upper 80's. Mostly cloudy. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be likely going into the afternoon.
Friday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower to mid 80's. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with an isolated chance of a stray shower or two.
Going into the weekend, more rounds of rain will make its way by Saturday afternoon and go throughout the evening into Sunday. A few storms will be associated with this next system. Planning ahead? Don't forget to download the Storm Track 3 App. It's Free on Google Play and the Apple App Store.