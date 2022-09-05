 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...

Patchy dense fog was observed across southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois and west Kentucky early this morning. The fog was not
widespread, so expect to encounter rapid changes in visibility if
you have plans to travel through mid morning. Conditions will
improve as the morning wears on.

Tracking scattered showers and storms Labor Day -- More chances of rain through the week

  • 0
day 1.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --Keep that umbrella out!

Monday: Scattered showers and storms growing into the afternoon. High:80. Low: 67.

Tuesday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms, especially towards the afternoon and evening. High: 82. Low: 66.

Wednesday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible towards the morning and afternoon. High: 80. Low: 64.

7 day.jpg

There seems to be some agreement that more chances of isolated to scattered showers and storms persist into the weekend. 

You can download the Storm Track 3 App on Google Play or the Apple App Store to see the forecast changes as they come. 

Tags

Recommended for you