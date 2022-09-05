Tracking scattered showers and storms Labor Day -- More chances of rain through the week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --Keep that umbrella out!
Monday: Scattered showers and storms growing into the afternoon. High:80. Low: 67.
Tuesday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms, especially towards the afternoon and evening. High: 82. Low: 66.
Wednesday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible towards the morning and afternoon. High: 80. Low: 64.
There seems to be some agreement that more chances of isolated to scattered showers and storms persist into the weekend.
