Tracking rain this weekend

WSIL -- A little cool this morning with a few spots in the 30s, but temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon.
Saturday will be the best day of the weekend to be outside. Dry weather is expected through the day with temperatures running around 70º.
By Saturday night, a storm system will track out of Texas and rain will begin to move north. For most, rain will hold off until after midnight, but Sunday morning looks very wet.
Sunday afternoon, rain will become more hit and miss, but showers are still likely.
Halloween could feature a few isolated showers in the morning, but the rain will exit by the afternoon. Trick-or-treating is a "go" Monday evening with dry weather and temperatures dipping into the mid 50s.