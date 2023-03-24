Tracking ongoing flooding & a chance for a few severe storms by this evening

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Saline and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 442 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated ongoing moderate to
heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, Carterville, Eldorado, Johnston
City, Crainville, Cambria, Energy, Galatia, Hurst, Pittsburg,
Creal Springs, Carrier Mills, Lake Of Egypt Area, Raleigh,
Stonefort, Freeman Spur, Bush and Whiteash.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Tracking ongoing flooding & a chance for a few severe storms by this evening

  • Updated
  • 0
slot3.jpg

WSIL -- Flooding is the biggest threat this morning, especially across parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri where some areas have received more than two inches of rain overnight. Turn around, don't drown. Driving through flooded roadways is extremely dangerous.

slot0.jpg

The heaviest rain will gradually shift south and east through the morning, settling into western Kentucky, the Missouri Bootheel, and northwest Tennessee.

slot1.jpg

Farther north, there may be a brief lull in the rain along the I-64 corridor around mid-morning. As low pressure approaches the region, the stalled boundary will begin to lift back north. Heavy rain will once again fill in towards the late afternoon and through much of the evening.

slot2.jpg

Severe storms are possible this evening beginning around 5 p.m. in the Missouri Bootheel and going through the evening across western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. There is still uncertainty in regards to how far north the severe storm threat will extend. Right now, it appears the biggest threat will south of the Ohio River and the severe storm threat lower in southern Illinois.

By 11 p.m., storms will be tracking east of the region and the severe storm threat will be winding down.

In addition to severe storms, additional major flooding is possible. An additional 1-3" is likely in much of the region.

By Saturday morning, rain will end. The weekend will be much drier with highs on Saturday in the upper 50s and temperatures climbing into the lower 60s on Sunday.

