Tracking ongoing flooding & a chance for a few severe storms by this evening

WSIL -- Flooding is the biggest threat this morning, especially across parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri where some areas have received more than two inches of rain overnight. Turn around, don't drown. Driving through flooded roadways is extremely dangerous.
The heaviest rain will gradually shift south and east through the morning, settling into western Kentucky, the Missouri Bootheel, and northwest Tennessee.
Farther north, there may be a brief lull in the rain along the I-64 corridor around mid-morning. As low pressure approaches the region, the stalled boundary will begin to lift back north. Heavy rain will once again fill in towards the late afternoon and through much of the evening.
Severe storms are possible this evening beginning around 5 p.m. in the Missouri Bootheel and going through the evening across western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. There is still uncertainty in regards to how far north the severe storm threat will extend. Right now, it appears the biggest threat will south of the Ohio River and the severe storm threat lower in southern Illinois.
By 11 p.m., storms will be tracking east of the region and the severe storm threat will be winding down.
In addition to severe storms, additional major flooding is possible. An additional 1-3" is likely in much of the region.
By Saturday morning, rain will end. The weekend will be much drier with highs on Saturday in the upper 50s and temperatures climbing into the lower 60s on Sunday.