Tracking more bitterly cold air & potentially a little snow

WSIL -- Brr! A frigid start to the first week of 2022 with temperatures in the upper 10s and lower 20s and wind chills running closer to 10º.
While clearing is generally expected for most in the region by the afternoon, a few lingering low clouds are possible across southeast Illinois. Afternoon highs are likely to peak in the low to mid 30s.
A brief warm up Tuesday and Wednesday will push temperatures into the 40s, but another Arctic blast is expected by the end of the week.
In addition to the bitterly cold weather on the way, there's a chance for a little winter weather Thursday. It's still too early to know specifics like amounts, but this system is likely to bring a little snow to parts of the area.