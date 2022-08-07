Tracking isolated to scattered showers and storms over the next few days -- Heat index returns

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The heat index returns to end the weekend with heat index values making lower 90's feel like lower 100's!
Sunday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms, primarily into the afternoon and evening hours. High: 92. Low: 73.
Monday: Scattered showers and storms possible through the early and late afternoon. High: 90. Low: 73.
Tuesday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain possible through the afternoon. High:87. Low: 70.
There remains a few more chances of isolated and scattered showers going through the mid half of the week. Temperatures are forecast to cool down a bit, into the 80's.