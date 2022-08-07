 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees through Monday...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected today and Monday
across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana. High humidity combined with highs in the
lower 90s will yield peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105
degrees.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Tracking isolated to scattered showers and storms over the next few days -- Heat index returns

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The heat index returns to end the weekend with heat index values making lower 90's feel like lower 100's!

Sunday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms, primarily into the afternoon and evening hours. High: 92. Low: 73.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms possible through the early and late afternoon. High: 90. Low: 73.

Tuesday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain possible through the afternoon. High:87. Low: 70.

There remains a few more chances of isolated and scattered showers going through the mid half of the week. Temperatures are forecast to cool down a bit, into the 80's. 