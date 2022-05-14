 Skip to main content
Tracking isolated storms through the weekend

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Saturday morning temperatures fell into the upper 60's with dew points to match and an overcast sky. 

Isolated showers and storms are expected across the region Saturday and Sunday with a break in the showers and clouds for Monday. 

Saturday: High 84, overnight low 67 with showers and storms increasing by 4pm. 

A few strong storms are possible. 

Sunday: High 85, overnight low into the lower 60's and upper 50's. Showers and storms increase into the noon and die down by the evening hours. 

Monday: High 77, overnight low into the upper 50's and a break in the clouds after noon. 

Chances of showers and storms return for Tuesday and through the rest of the week.

