Tracking isolated showers this weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Saturday: Areas of dense fog this morning. Passing clouds with chances of a few isolated showers or a pop-up storm by later afternoon through the evening hours. High: 87. Low: 70.
Sunday: Early morning fog possible. Clouds will build back into the region with the growing chance of isolated showers and storms. Humid! High: 90. Low: 72.
Monday: Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. High: 88. Low: 70.
A few more showers and storms will be possible going into Tuesday before drying up and clearing out.