Tracking isolated showers this weekend

troday.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- 

Saturday: Areas of dense fog this morning. Passing clouds with chances of a few isolated showers or a pop-up storm by later afternoon through the evening hours. High: 87. Low: 70. 

Sunday: Early morning fog possible. Clouds will build back into the region with the growing chance of isolated showers and storms. Humid! High: 90. Low: 72.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. High: 88. Low: 70. 

rain.jpg

A few more showers and storms will be possible going into Tuesday before drying up and clearing out. 

7 day.jpg

