 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tracking isolated showers -- Clearing by late evening

  • 0
307957021_1758265981200974_50563669377150378_n.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Isolated showers today, clearing by Sunday.

Saturday: Isolated showers with clearing by noon and clouds and showers returning by late evening. High: 83. Low: 58.'

306597461_394375196039528_4988335000974245239_n.jpg

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to clearing by early morning hours. Slightly cooler with winds from the N, NW at times gusting over 20mph. High: 80. Low: 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a few morning clouds. Cooler waking up. High: 75. Low:47.

307487060_786104175968855_3870948453787399046_n.jpg

A cooling trend comes back for the week ahead but the region still looking dry, not helping the drought conditions that have been creeping back.