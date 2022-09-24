Tracking isolated showers -- Clearing by late evening

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Isolated showers today, clearing by Sunday.
Saturday: Isolated showers with clearing by noon and clouds and showers returning by late evening. High: 83. Low: 58.'
Sunday: Mostly cloudy to clearing by early morning hours. Slightly cooler with winds from the N, NW at times gusting over 20mph. High: 80. Low: 53.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a few morning clouds. Cooler waking up. High: 75. Low:47.
A cooling trend comes back for the week ahead but the region still looking dry, not helping the drought conditions that have been creeping back.