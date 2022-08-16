Tracking heavy showers and storms -- Cooler going through the week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Tuesday: Widespread showers and storms, flooding possible in some areas. High: 75. Low:62.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms, primarily heavy during the morning hours with more chances of showers past noon. High:80: Low: 61.
Thursday: Cooler morning as clouds disperse. Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds through the early morning hours. High:83. Low: 63.
Our next chances of rain appears to trend back up as we go into the weekend. A lot can change until then, but one thing looks certain, cooler temperatures are here and here to stay for a while.