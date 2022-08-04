 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, western Franklin, eastern Jackson, western Jefferson and
western Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 615 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 455 AM CDT, While Doppler radar indicated the heaviest
rain has ended, light to moderate rain continues. Urban and
small stream flooding is still possible. Between 1 and 3
inches of rain has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to one half inch are expected
over the area, and minor flooding is still possible in low
lying and poor drainage areas.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, West Frankfort,
Murphysboro, Carterville, Christopher, Rend Lake Area,
Sesser, Zeigler, De Soto, Crainville, Cambria, Royalton,
Energy, Elkville, Hurst, Woodlawn and Valier.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Tracking heavy rain & flooding Thursday morning

WSIL -- Watch for flooding Thursday morning, especially in rural, low-lying areas of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

Thursday will be the wettest day of the week. Widespread rain will gradually become more scattered through mid to late morning, but hit and miss showers and thunderstorms are possible all day. The main threat with storms will be very heavy rainfall and occasional lightning.

Friday will be somewhat similar with hit and miss showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

By the weekend, the rain chances begin to go down, but the warm, muggy air will remain in place. A pop up storm or two is possible each afternoon, but there will still be plenty of dry time.

As a strong cold front approaches early next week, rain chances once again increase.

