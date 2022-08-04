Tracking heavy rain & flooding Thursday morning

WSIL -- Watch for flooding Thursday morning, especially in rural, low-lying areas of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Thursday will be the wettest day of the week. Widespread rain will gradually become more scattered through mid to late morning, but hit and miss showers and thunderstorms are possible all day. The main threat with storms will be very heavy rainfall and occasional lightning.
Friday will be somewhat similar with hit and miss showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
By the weekend, the rain chances begin to go down, but the warm, muggy air will remain in place. A pop up storm or two is possible each afternoon, but there will still be plenty of dry time.
As a strong cold front approaches early next week, rain chances once again increase.