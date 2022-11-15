Tracking even colder air arriving by the end of the week

WSIL -- Most of the region, a cold rain has fallen overnight. There's a chance a few light showers or even snow flurries could linger to around mid-morning.
This afternoon will be cold and grey for mid-November. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s, which is about 15º below average.
Wednesday will be another cold, blustery day with another chance for a few flurries or even light snow showers late in the day.
Another blast of Arctic air will sink south later in the week. Temperatures by Friday afternoon will struggle to get above freezing. This is about 25º below average for mid-November.
The cold weather will stick around into the weekend with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs only in the 30s.