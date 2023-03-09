Tracking cold, light rain by this afternoon and evening

WSIL -- Cloudy & cool this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s.
A storm system will approach from the west this afternoon, leading to an uptick in light showers. The highest chance for light showers will be from around 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Most areas will only pick up 0.10" or less.
Winds will turn back out of the northwest tonight in the wake of a cold front, ushering in a chilly, blustery end to the week. Friday will feature northwest winds that may gust over 25 miles per hour and temperatures only in the middle 40s.
More cold rain is expected this weekend. Much of the day will be dry on Saturday, but by late afternoon, rain will be increasing from the west. Rain then becomes widespread Saturday night and early Sunday morning. While there's been some buzz on social media regarding snow, temperatures will be too warm for snow in our region.
By sunrise Sunday morning, rain will be exiting to the east, but cloudy skies will keep temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s.
A light freeze is possible Monday morning and a hard freeze could be on the table by Tuesday morning.