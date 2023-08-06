 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tracking chances of strong to severe storms

  • 0

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Fairly pleasant afternoon with only a few stray showers popping up. However, we are tracking the chance for strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening. 

The SPC currently has us under a Level 2 out of 5 for the risk of damaging winds and large hail. 

There is a few areas of uncertainty, but before I list those I will list what we do know. 

WHAT WE KNOW: 

A warm front has lifted over the region with a cold front still off back into Missouri. 

Sunday: 

Monday: 

Tuesday:

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you