Tracking chances of strong to severe storms this weekend

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, Wayne IL,
Wabash, Jefferson, Johnson, Saline, Franklin, Perry IL, White,
Edwards, Williamson, Jackson, Hamilton, Gallatin, Gibson, Posey and
Perry MO Counties through 700 AM CDT...

At 601 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles east of Fairfield to 9 miles east of
Rend Lake Area to Elkville to near Bremen. Movement was southeast at
30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Fairfield around 605 AM CDT.
Albion, Zeigler, De Soto, Royalton and Hurst around 615 AM CDT.
Carbondale around 620 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Herrin, Cambria,
Thompsonville, Carterville, Crainville, Energy, Grayville, Carmi,
Galatia, Crossville and Altenburg.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois near Mile Marker 1.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 43 and 87.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 15.
Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 90 and 130.
Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 120 and 139.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for
south central, southern and southeastern Illinois...and southeastern
Missouri.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM
WATCH 632 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              JACKSON
PERRY                 SALINE                WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

PERRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CARBONDALE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN,
MURPHYSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SHAWNEETOWN,
AND WEST FRANKFORT.

Tracking chances of strong to severe storms this weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Sliding into the second week of August with more chances of showers and storms!

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 10 A.M. - Jefferson, Franklin, Hamilton, Saline, Gallatin, Williamson, Franklin, Jackson and Perry counties in southern Illinois and Perry County in SEMO. 

Saturday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's. Muggy through the afternoon. Showers and storms moving through early this morning. Some strong to severe through the late afternoon and evening hours. The SPC has given the region a Level 1 out of 5 for strong winds and small hail. Heavy rainfall is expected with these showers and storms. Some regions may pick up more than an inch with the heaviest of rainfall. 

Sunday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach into the upper 70's to lower 80's. More chances of showers and storms going into the early morning through the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe, bringing in damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. At this time, there is not a large flood concern, however, with the heaviest rainfall you could see some localized flooding. Turn around don't drown. The SPC has given the region a Level 2 out of 5. 

Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower to mid 80's. Early morning showers and storms will move through. The primary threats will be damaging winds, hail and even a localized flood threat. The current flood threat is sitting at a Level 2, a medium risk out of 4. As storms move through in the late evening hours of Sunday and into early Monday, keep in mind of a safe place to be should storms become strong to severe or water rises. 

Looking ahead, after Monday the rain chances drop significantly, but do not disappear altogether. 

