Tracking chances of strong to severe storms this weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Sliding into the second week of August with more chances of showers and storms!
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 10 A.M. - Jefferson, Franklin, Hamilton, Saline, Gallatin, Williamson, Franklin, Jackson and Perry counties in southern Illinois and Perry County in SEMO.
Saturday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's. Muggy through the afternoon. Showers and storms moving through early this morning. Some strong to severe through the late afternoon and evening hours. The SPC has given the region a Level 1 out of 5 for strong winds and small hail. Heavy rainfall is expected with these showers and storms. Some regions may pick up more than an inch with the heaviest of rainfall.
Sunday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach into the upper 70's to lower 80's. More chances of showers and storms going into the early morning through the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe, bringing in damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. At this time, there is not a large flood concern, however, with the heaviest rainfall you could see some localized flooding. Turn around don't drown. The SPC has given the region a Level 2 out of 5.
Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower to mid 80's. Early morning showers and storms will move through. The primary threats will be damaging winds, hail and even a localized flood threat. The current flood threat is sitting at a Level 2, a medium risk out of 4. As storms move through in the late evening hours of Sunday and into early Monday, keep in mind of a safe place to be should storms become strong to severe or water rises.
Looking ahead, after Monday the rain chances drop significantly, but do not disappear altogether.
Have back to school plans? Download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App store.