Tracking chances of showers and storms - Cooler this weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A nice cool down this weekend! A few chances of showers and storms for the weekend. 

Saturday evening: A few scattered showers and storms will move through with as a cold front make its way out of the region. Evening lows will drop into the mid to upper 60's. Winds from the NW 5-10mph. 

Sunday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 60's and afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower to mid 80's. Continuing a cooler than average weekend with lower humidity, a few isolated showers will be possible. Mostly cloudy and clearing. Winds from the NW 5-10mph. 

Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's and afternoon highs forecast to reach into the mid and upper 80's, a few regions may hit the lower 90's. Mostly sunny, a few passing clouds. Winds from the NW 5-10mph.

Going into the midweek a few shower and storm chances will rise. 

