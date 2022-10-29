 Skip to main content
Tracking chances of rain for the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --Trick or Treat this weekend and Monday may require the umbrella!

Cool this morning, with some areas seeing the upper 30's while most locations sitting at 40. 

Saturday: Clouds will build into the region with a few isolated showers into SEMO. By late afternoon, showers will increase across the region. High: 70.

Sunday: A few heavy showers into the early morning hours with showers expected through the day. High:64. Low: 52.

Monday: Isolated to scattered showers early morning, mostly cloudy through the evening. High: 65. Low: 46.

By Tuesday conditions clear before our next chance of rain into the mid part of the week. 

