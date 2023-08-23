Tracking an end in sight for dangerous heat wave

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Friday evening.
A Dense Fog Advisory for early this morning until 8am.
Wednesday: Patchy, dense fog in the morning. Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach into the lower to mid 90's. With dew points going into the upper 70's to lower 80's, feels like temperatures will be more into the lower 100's. Winds SSW 5-10mph.
Thursday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs reaching the upper 90's, possibly the lower 100's for some pockets of regions. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind SW 5-10mph.
Friday: Morning lows into the upper 70's to lower 80's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 90's to lower 100's. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon.
There are a lot of events and activities that are taking place during this heat wave.
As the heat will continue through the end of the work week, make sure you're taking all precautions with the heat. Drinking plenty of water, limiting all sugary drinks if possible while out in the heat for a long time. Make sure you have A/C easily accessible to cool-down. Help your neighbor and those around you. If you see someone in distress make sure they get the help they need.
It does seem the heat wave will tapper off towards the weekend as temperatures dip back into the mid 80's and lower 90's. What we really need now is measurable amounts of rain!
