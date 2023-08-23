Tracking an end in sight for dangerous heat wave

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one to two miles
in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this
morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one to two miles
in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this
morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Tracking an end in sight for dangerous heat wave

  • 0

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Friday evening. 

A Dense Fog Advisory for early this morning until 8am. 

Wednesday: Patchy, dense fog in the morning. Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach into the lower to mid 90's. With dew points going into the upper 70's to lower 80's, feels like temperatures will be more into the lower 100's. Winds SSW 5-10mph. 

Thursday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 70's with afternoon highs reaching the upper 90's, possibly the lower 100's for some pockets of regions. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind SW 5-10mph. 

Friday: Morning lows into the upper 70's to lower 80's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 90's to lower 100's. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon.

There are a lot of events and activities that are taking place during this heat wave.

As the heat will continue through the end of the work week, make sure you're taking all precautions with the heat. Drinking plenty of water, limiting all sugary drinks if possible while out in the heat for a long time. Make sure you have A/C easily accessible to cool-down. Help your neighbor and those around you. If you see someone in distress make sure they get the help they need. 

It does seem the heat wave will tapper off towards the weekend as temperatures dip back into the mid 80's and lower 90's. What we really need now is measurable amounts of rain! 

To track the heat and rain chances, download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App store.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you