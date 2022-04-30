Tracking afternoon and evening storms Saturday--Sunny Sunday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Saturday morning temperatures are into the upper 60's with dew points sitting in the upper 50's and mid 60's.
A south wind will continue into the afternoon ahead of afternoon and evening storms.
Primary threats are damaging winds and hail. A brief tornado can't be ruled out.
Saturday's high is expected to reach the upper 70's to 80's before noon with an overnight low into the upper 40's and lower 50's.
TIMING:
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to form ahead of the cold front through the afternoon.
3-8pm is when we are expecting the line to overcome our Missouri counties, crossing into most of our viewing area.
The full line should be out of the way by midnight with a clear sky to end the night.
Sunday is looking to be a sunny day with winds from the SW gusting at times over 20mph, but temperatures reaching into the upper 70's and lower 80's by late afternoon.
Some clouds will build back into the region ahead of the next system we are tracking into Monday.
Monday starts off the work week soggy as rain is expected into the early morning hours and sticking around through most of the week.
As of right now, rainfall amounts of questionable as it's still too far out.