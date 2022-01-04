Tracking a little snow & coldest air of the season (so far)

WSIL -- Another cold and blustery morning with temperatures in the lower 20s, but a south breeze is pushing wind chills into the teens.
South winds will push temperatures up into the lower 40s by this afternoon, about 10º warmer than yesterday. South winds could gust as high as 30 miles per hour.
All eyes are on Thursday for the potential for the first accumulating snow of the season. Confidence is increasing for at least a little snow for the entire region. Right now, it appears the heaviest snow is likely to occur across southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky.
Overall, snowfall amounts still look fairly light, but travel impacts are possible.
With the snow, bitterly cold air will arrive. By Friday morning, wind chills will be down around 0º.