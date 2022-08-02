Tracking a few storms Tuesday morning

WSIL -- Storms overperformed Monday night into Tuesday morning across southeast Illinois and the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. Rain-cooled air fueled a strong outflow boundary tracking west across much of southern Illinois and western Kentucky, resulting in cooler, less humid in these areas this morning. Meanwhile, along and west of the Mississippi River, the humidity remain high.
More storms have developed along the Wabash Valley early this morning, but most are expected to fade away quickly after sunrise.
By this afternoon, the atmosphere is expected to recover, likely bringing temperatures back into the lower 90s and the heat index topping 100º.
Wednesday will be another hot day with heat indices topping 100º in most locations.
A weak cold front will approach from the northwest Wednesday night, likely bringing widespread showers and t-storms. Some of the storms could produce very heavy rain and a lot of lightning.