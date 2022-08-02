 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged heat and humidity with no
significant break from the heat will exacerbate the impact. Be
prepared for this lengthy duration of high heat and humidity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency!

Tracking a few storms Tuesday morning

WSIL -- Storms overperformed Monday night into Tuesday morning across southeast Illinois and the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. Rain-cooled air fueled a strong outflow boundary tracking west across much of southern Illinois and western Kentucky, resulting in cooler, less humid in these areas this morning. Meanwhile, along and west of the Mississippi River, the humidity remain high.

More storms have developed along the Wabash Valley early this morning, but most are expected to fade away quickly after sunrise.

By this afternoon, the atmosphere is expected to recover, likely bringing temperatures back into the lower 90s and the heat index topping 100º.

Wednesday will be another hot day with heat indices topping 100º in most locations.

A weak cold front will approach from the northwest Wednesday night, likely bringing widespread showers and t-storms. Some of the storms could produce very heavy rain and a lot of lightning.

