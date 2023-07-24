Thrillville Thrillbillies catcher and team leader passes away, funeral services set

MARION, Ill. -- Thrillville Thrillbillies beloved catcher passes away.
The Thrillville Thrillbillies posted on their Facebook page the passing of catcher Ashton Smith.
Smith is from Du Quoin, Ill. and was the team's catcher and leader of the ballclub.
The Thrillbillies said Ashton was 'beloved and respected by his Thrillbillie teammates.'
Due to the death, Monday's game was been cancelled in remembrance of Ashton Smith.
Funeral services for Ashton Smith are with Searby Funeral Homes.
The visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 30th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Du Quoin High School Auxiliary Gym.
The funeral will follow the visitation and will be at 2 p.m. with Rev. Lon McPherson officiating.
The burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Du Quoin.
Ashton attended Du Quoin High School where he played several sports which include baseball, football and basketball.
He also played baseball in college and attended Rend Lake College, Lewis and Clark Community College and Bellarmine University.
A Gofundme account has been set up for Ashton Smith to help with services.