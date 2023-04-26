Three people sent to hospital after collision on I-24

MCCRACKEN CO, Ky. (WSIL) -- Three people have been sent to local hospitals after a crash this afternoon on I-24.
McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the collision happened at 2:50 p.m. at mile marker 10.5. The crash involved three cars total.
Parts of I-24 westbound was shut down for a short time while crews worked to clean up the crash. All lanes have since been reopen.
Police say three people have been transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.
At this time there is no further information, and we will continue to update this article as we learn more.