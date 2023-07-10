Three juveniles located after escaping justice center in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Three juveniles are back in custody after escaping from a local justice facility.
It happened on Sunday night just before 9 p.m. when Kentucky State Police responded to the Department of the Juvenile Justice Mayfield Youth Development Center after three juveniles escaped.
Authorities also learned they stole a vehicle from a staff member there and drove away from the area.
That vehicle was a 2020 Black Dodge Journey.
Kentucky State Police said on Monday morning, all three of the juveniles have been located.