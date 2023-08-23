Three dead after crash near Saline/Hamilton County line

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. -- Police are working a crash where three people lost their life near the Saline/Hamilton County line.
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 9 responded to the scene on Tuesday at 5:22 p.m. for two vehicles involved in the crash.
The incident happened on Illinois Route 142 at County Line Road.
ISP said a passenger vehicle was going south on IL-142 when it tried to pass a vehicle and lost control. It then went off the road on the right side and into a ditch. ISP said it then overcorrected back on the roadway and hit a truck tractor semi-trailer.
ISP said all three of the people inside the passenger car were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck had a small cut on his head and was treated at the scene.