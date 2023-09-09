Three arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

FARLEY, Ky. -- Three people were arrested on drug charges Friday by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
David J. Campbell, Mary L. Dixon and William Walker II were all taken into custody on charges related to Methamphetamine possession.
Police first spotted Campbell around 2:30 p.m. Friday at a local business at 309 Oaks Rd. Campbell was already on detectives' radar for an ongoing arrest warrant for drug possession.
Campbell was arrested in the business' garage with a bag of Methamphetamine in his pocket.
Dixon was also located inside the garage. She was initially released after deputies found no drugs in her possession.
Detectives acquired a search warrant for the property. They discovered 20 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The Methamphetamine was stored inside a bag owned by Dixon.
Dixon and Walker were discovered in the 700 block of Oaks Road near the business. Walker initially tried to distract detectives while Dixon tried to flee. Walker's attempts were inefficient, and he was arrested for hindering prosecution and resisting arrest.
Dixon was then found in a local resident's backyard and arrested.
The three have been booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.