 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

"This took a lot of blood sweat and tears." Renovations complete at historic community center

  • Updated
  • 0
Eurma C Hayes Center
By Madeline Parker

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Renovations are almost complete at a historic community center in Carbondale. 

Saturday, members of the community will gather for the grand re-opening of the Eurma C. Hayes Center. 

"This took a lot of blood sweat and tears." 

After months of renovations, a historic fixture on Carbondale’s northeast side is set to reopen.

“We’ve put in quite a few new things throughout the building.” said Board President Robert Willis. 

Willis said the building closed two years ago because of a lack of upkeep.

“The major problem was the HVAC system. You couldn’t keep it warm enough or keep it cool enough. So that was a big piece of that. So, once we were able to get that in you start from there.” said Willis. 

The center received donations and grants from the City of Carbondale and Jackson County. They used the money to renovate the entire building.

“We put in new flooring, new tile, new painting...everything.” said Willis. 

The center will once again be a place for many services and opportunities. Including an education center, computer lab and teaching kids life skills.

“We try to reach these young people to let them know the essence and the importance of a community.” said Board Member, Ginger Rye Sanders. 

Sanders said one of the programs kids can participate in is sewing.

“Our sewing program teaches our young people to be little entrepreneurs sewing. They are learning how to use the machine, how to clean it – how to maintain it.”

Another space that was in need of renovation was the kitchen.

“Everything in the ceiling is here and the new vents is here, the stove that goes here.” said Willis. 

Once the renovations are complete, officials hope the center will be a place for the community to gather.

“There is a lot that will be going on at the Eurma Hayes Center and I'm just so excited.” said Sanders. 

The center will host a grand "re-opening" dedication on Saturday July 9th. 

There will be Food, beverages and entertainment starting at Noon.

eurma c hayes dedication

Pastor Ronald Chambers will conduct a Re-dedication ceremony around 1 pm. 

There will also be guided tours of the building throughout the day.

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you