"This took a lot of blood sweat and tears." Renovations complete at historic community center

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Renovations are almost complete at a historic community center in Carbondale.
Saturday, members of the community will gather for the grand re-opening of the Eurma C. Hayes Center.
"This took a lot of blood sweat and tears."
After months of renovations, a historic fixture on Carbondale’s northeast side is set to reopen.
“We’ve put in quite a few new things throughout the building.” said Board President Robert Willis.
Willis said the building closed two years ago because of a lack of upkeep.
“The major problem was the HVAC system. You couldn’t keep it warm enough or keep it cool enough. So that was a big piece of that. So, once we were able to get that in you start from there.” said Willis.
The center received donations and grants from the City of Carbondale and Jackson County. They used the money to renovate the entire building.
“We put in new flooring, new tile, new painting...everything.” said Willis.
The center will once again be a place for many services and opportunities. Including an education center, computer lab and teaching kids life skills.
“We try to reach these young people to let them know the essence and the importance of a community.” said Board Member, Ginger Rye Sanders.
Sanders said one of the programs kids can participate in is sewing.
“Our sewing program teaches our young people to be little entrepreneurs sewing. They are learning how to use the machine, how to clean it – how to maintain it.”
Another space that was in need of renovation was the kitchen.
“Everything in the ceiling is here and the new vents is here, the stove that goes here.” said Willis.
Once the renovations are complete, officials hope the center will be a place for the community to gather.
“There is a lot that will be going on at the Eurma Hayes Center and I'm just so excited.” said Sanders.
The center will host a grand "re-opening" dedication on Saturday July 9th.
There will be Food, beverages and entertainment starting at Noon.
Pastor Ronald Chambers will conduct a Re-dedication ceremony around 1 pm.
There will also be guided tours of the building throughout the day.