The Tornado Watch has been cancelled Tuesday morning

THIS TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED
WSIL -- A Tornado WATCH has been issued for parts of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and northwest Tennessee until 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Strong storms are expected to move across these areas this morning and may produce scattered damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado or two.
In addition to severe weather, significant flooding is also possible.
TORNADO WATCH
ILLINOIS
Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, & Union counties
KENTUCKY
Ballard, Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Graves, McCracken, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Lyon, Crittenden, & Caldwell counties
MISSOURI
Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Wayne, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Butler, Stoddard, Pemiscot, & Dunklin counties
TENNESSEE
Lake, Obion, & Weakley counties