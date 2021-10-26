Terrific Tuesday, but tracking more rain for the second half of the week

WSIL -- Skies have cleared overnight, which has set up a chilly start with temperatures in many spots dipping into the lower 40s.
Sunny skies and lighter winds will help, but temperatures will remain below average for the second day in a row with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The next big weather maker is on the horizon as a strong system shifts out of the Plain and into the Lower Ohio Valley.
Wednesday will generally be dry, but winds will begin to pick back up from the east and rain will spread into the region Wednesday night.
Wet weather is likely to stick around Thursday and Friday with most of the area picking up around 1" on average.